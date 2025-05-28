This weekend will see the full dispersal of the well-known Fellfort Angus herd based in Co Cork. Established in 1956 by the late Jack Ryall, with purchases from The Fota Herd, Fellfort Angus is one of the most well-known Angus herds in the country.

For many years the herd consisted of 20 to 25 breeding cows, until Jack’s son Ben took over the running of the herd in 1992, and steadily grew to 80 Pedigree breeding cows.

In the early years Ben and his wife Elaine had considerable success in the show ring with stock bulls and cows, as well as their children Jacqui and Harry showing calves. One of the herds most successful show cows, Fellfort Rose, who won in excess of 20 championships, will have many descendants in the sale.

100% AI

Commenting on the herd Ben explained: “In the last number of years, we have used 100% AI, which enabled us to use a variety of proven bulls, with a focus on producing bulls which are easy calved and short gestation, which we believe are true breed characteristics.

“Our primary breeding focus has always been to breed easy-calving bulls that will produce easily fleshed cattle which will finish on a mainly grass-based system. We have always focused on keeping more traditional, easily-fleshed, medium-sized cows in our herd.”

In recent years, Ben and Elaine have had exceptional demand from AI stations for their bulls, with 10 bulls selling to various AI stations throughout the country. These include Fellfort V Rodger, Fellfort W Robo, Fellfort W Rex, Fellfort W Basil, Fellfort W Roscoe, Fellfort W Murdoc, Fellfort W Legacy, Fellfort A Maverick 1711, Fellfort Ricky A718 and Fellfort A Mascot 1740.

Closed herd

As well as this, the Ryalls have always had an exceptional home trade for their bulls.

“We have an excellent home trade for our cattle, with purchasers returning year on year for bulls and some second-generation customers. We have a closed TB C10 clear herd, which is really important for customers, reducing their risk of disease.”

Over the years, Ben and Elaine have exported bulls and heifers to many countries, including Germany, Hungary, France, Portugal, Romania and Russia.

In recent years, with the use of sexed semen, Ben and Elaine decreased cow numbers with a view to retirement.

“We have been planning our retirement for some time; we believe the time is right now,” explained Ben.

The sale, which will be conducted by Denis Barrett auctioneers, will take place via an online timed auction through the MartEye platform, opening on the 30 May and closing on the 2 June at 8pm.

A total of 36 in-calf cows and 13 maiden heifers will go under the hammer.

The cattle can be viewed on farm in Watergrasshill, Co Cork, T56DF24, on 31 May, from noon until 4 pm.