One of the donor cows, Seepa Valerie, exhibited by Elaine Hennelly.

This weekend will see an online timed auction of elite embryos from Hillcrest Simmentals take place via MartEye.

It will include 128 embryos from the herd's most prolific cows.

Some of the donor Simmental cows include Ballybane Teresa, Hillcrest Jacqueline, Hillcrest Dympna, Seepa Valerie and Auroch Belle, as well as a host of other top-quality cows, all mated with legendary sires.

It also includes six Charolais embryos, sired by the renowned bull CF52.

There is a selection of old genetics also available in the form of AI straws.

Hosted by MartEye and Mid-Tipp Mart, the online auction will open at noon on 30 May and close on 2 June at 7pm.