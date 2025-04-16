Ireland’s newest electricity interconnector has officially been opened. The Greenlink Interconnector, on which construction was completed last year, links the Great Island substation in Co Wexford to the National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales via two high voltage cables. The interconnector has a capacity of 500 MW, enough to power 380,000 homes.

It aims to significantly improve energy security on both islands, increase market competition and provide additional export capacity.

Irish sea

Running more than 190km under the Irish Sea, the Greenlink Interconnector commenced its testing and commissioning phase at the end of last year following a three-year construction phase.

With commissioning now fully complete, the Greenlink Interconnector will commence commercial operations today.

National Grid’s Pembroke substation in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

Purpose

The new interconnector between Ireland and Wales will play an important role enhancing the energy security of both islands by diversifying sources, while it also facilitates greater electricity market competition and improves the integration of renewable energy onto the British and Irish power systems.

The Greenlink will provide increased import and export capacity in both countries, which helps further integrate overall European energy markets.

The Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O’Brien welcomed the news, stating that interconnection will also play an important role in our transition to become a net energy exporter, making Ireland central to wider European energy plans.

Sale

Pertners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, recently agreed a deal to sell the newly completed Greenlink Interconnector to Baltic Cable AB, a European interconnector operator, and Equitix, a London-based infrastructure investor.

Commenting on the launch, James O’Reilly, chief executive of Greenlink, said:

“The Greenlink team are very pleased to have delivered this critical infrastructure project into commercial operations”

“The last number of years have shown it is vital for all European countries to have a diversified energy mix, and this interconnector will bring benefits for Ireland, Britain and the wider European community.”

Padraig McManus, chair of Greenlink, said: “Interconnectors like Greenlink will become critical infrastructure assets providing export capacity and further integration with the wider European energy market.”