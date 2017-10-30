Sign in to your account
PI calves born in 2017 still remaining in just 20 herds

By on
The majority of the 1,494 herds identifying a persistently infected calf have disposed of these animals.
The majority of the 1,494 herds identifying a persistently infected calf have disposed of these animals.

