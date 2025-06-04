A selection of the crowd of breeders in attendance at the Hampshire Down open day.

The South of Ireland Hampshire Down sheep society open day was held on Saturday 31 May on the farm of Bernard Losty and family, that run the successful Clonard flock.

The event attracted many new and existing breeders from across the country.

The day kicked off with a warm welcome to all from the society’s chairperson, Annora Whitley. The welcome was then followed by a lamb washing demonstration and show preparation talk from the day’s host Bernard Losty.

Local vet John Drum from the Blackwater veterinary clinic was also in attendance to give a very informative talk on lameness, anthelmintic resistance and different types of abortion in sheep.

After lunch, the evening session kicked off with a fascinating presentation on breeding Hampshires and ram selection from Olive Mercer of the Moybrick flock.

The day then rounded up with Olive’s husband John, judging three ram lambs and describing the process as he assessed the sheep. Overall, the day was extremely informative, with great engagement throughout the day from both new and existing breeders.