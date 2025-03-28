Judge James Royan with his champion from Samuel Caldwell and his reserve champion from Ben Lamb.

A strong consignment of Dorsets travelled across the channel from Northern Ireland to Worchester Livestock Market for the high anticipated Emeralds show and sale of Dorset Horn and Poll Dorset sheep.

From the get-go, the Northern Irish consignment dominated, picking up both the champion and reserve champion titles.

It was a super September-born polled ram lamb named Ballymaconnelly Hulk H475 from Ballymena-based breeders Samuel and Elaine Caldwell that took the overall championship title in the pre-sale show.

This champion lamb then went on to top the sale, selling for 2,800gns (€3,528) to a consignment of leading UK breeders.

Hulk was followed closely by his pen mate Ballymaconnelly Haribo H488 that went on to sell for 2,600gns (€3,277), the second-highest price of the sale.

Horned section

It was Richhill Hooper H2088, another classy ram lamb, that topped the horned section selling for 1,100gns (€1,386). Hooper was brought to sale by Ben Lamb from Co Armagh.

It was another strong horned ram lamb from Lamb's Richhill pen that took the overall reserve championship spot in the pre-sale show. He was named Richhill Horatio H2137 and sold for 1,000gns (€1,260).

Grab a copy of this week’s Irish Farmers Journal to read the full report.