Storm Ophelia: how to prepare an insurance claim
With 6% of more than 1,000 Irish Farmers Journal readers responding to an online survey on Wednesday that they would make an insurance claim for damage caused by storm Ophelia, we asked FBD for advice on managing the process smoothly:
Watch a video of the damage caused by a falling tree in Fletcherstown Co Meath in our video below:
In addition, the national industry body Insurance Ireland has advised that insurers may pay for the cost of temporary repairs and invites customers to keep receipts for those. In any case, the advice is always to check the extent of cover in your policy and contact your insurer or broker after an initial inspection.
"Notify us immediately on 1890-953 953 or call your local sales office," a spokesperson for FBD told the Irish Farmers Journal. "We can reassure you we will deal with all enquiries as soon as possible."
Portlaw, Co Waterford farmer John Fitzgerald had roof damage to his shed on Monday. "I've been in touch with FBD, telling me to keep all the debris and get estimates. They may send an assessor. There were efficient," John said.
