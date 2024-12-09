Table showing the unique content available only in the Irish Farmers Journal

Irish mart prices in this detail are unique to the Irish Farmers Journal.

Unique pricing datasets

The Irish Farmers Journal has access through our Martbids online selling tool - (www.martbids.ie) - to between 20,000 and 30,000 individual animal sales information from across the country on a weekly basis.

This includes breed, price, weight and age.

This is then summarised on a weekly basis through print and online articles. These Irish mart prices in this detail are unique to the Irish Farmers Journal.

The Irish Farmers Journal also covers the Department of Agriculture prices from the factories.

This dataset was borne out of previous factory protests and was one of the negotiating outcomes - 'The Irish Farmers Journal would publish the actual prices as paid from the week previous.' That dataset takes up two full pages each week in the printed edition of the paper.