The land has frontage on the Tulla to Feakle road and on two side roads.

A c19.08ac holding is for sale near Tula, Co Clare. The land is at Cragroe and is being sold by Sherry Fitzgerald McMahon by private treaty. The asking price is €165,000.

The land is 3km from Tulla on the Feakle road. It has frontage on this road and access on a side road, at Cragroe townland. Another side road running east to west at the northern end of the holding divides the land.

Approximately 17.08ac are on one side of this side road and the balance of c2ac are in a strip on the other side.

Most of the land is elevated. The auctioneers describe it as an excellent holding predominantly made up of top-quality pasture land.

A dwelling house on the edge of the property, with sheds and a cattle crush, is separately on the market. This house is now under offer, the auctioneers say.