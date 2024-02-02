ifac has acquired O’Sullivan Malone Accountants based in Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, marks a continuation of ifac’s growth strategy, which saw the purchase of two other firms last year.

O’Sullivan Malone delivers advice and services in accountancy, taxation, business and wealth management, with farming, SME and voluntary sector clients.

CEO John O’Donoghue said that he is delighted to welcome the company to the ifac group, adding that the “integration of our highly experienced teams will strengthen our expertise”.

John Malone of O’Sullivan Malone Accountants said: "ifac is a leader within the accounting industry and we are delighted to join a group that is progressive in delivering expertise across a broad suite of services.”

ifac operates from over 30 locations nationwide and will mark 50 years in business next year. The company says that it now has a dedicated team of 500 professionals and is a “top 10 accountancy firm”.