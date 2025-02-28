The new Arrabawn Tipperary Co-op was formally established on Friday 28 February at the inaugural meeting of the board of the new processor.

The co-op, which will have a milk pool of 750m supplied by 1,400 farmers, will be the fifth-largest milk processor in the country.

As well as the ingredient manufacturing facilities in Nenagh and Tipperary town, it also owns 15 agri-trading stores, along with Dan O’Connor feeds and the French-based cheese production facility Tippagral.

The merger of Arrabawn and Tipperary co-ops was confirmed by member votes in early November last year and was finalised in the wake of regulatory approval, which was granted on 20 February.

Members

The new co-op board will be chaired by former Arrabawn chair Edward Carr. Outgoing Arrabawn CEO Conor Ryan has been appointed as CEO of new co-op.

Arrabawn board member Barry Donnelly was selected as vice-chair and Arrabawn company secretary Billy Walsh as company secretary.

Arrabawn board member Eoin Doorley and Tipperary board member Kevin Murray were also appointed to the new board’s management committee.

Edward Carr said: “Today is an historic day for our members, for staff and for dairy processing in Ireland with the formation of our new co-op.

"This merger is a growth opportunity and a natural coming together and consolidation of two neighbouring co-ops to create a more resilient and dynamic future for its members.”

Conor Ryan said: “The merger is a natural evolution for both co-ops and sets us up positively for the future, enabling us to meet the market fluctuations that will inevitably come our way.

"We now set about ensuring the best possible transition into this new entity and look forward to delivering the growth and efficiencies that will create and sustain a competitive future for the co-op and its members.”