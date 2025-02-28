Bernard Condon, managing director of Ornua’s global ingredients division, is leaving the co-op.

Condon has been a member of Ornua’s executive leadership team since 2017.

He was previously CEO of Ingredients Europe and a director of dairy trading and ingredients at the co-op.

He is scheduled to work closely with Ornua for the coming months to allow a transition process to be completed.

Ornua CEO Conor Galvin said: “Bernard has played a pivotal role in the growth of Ornua over the best part of three decades.

"Throughout his career with the business, Bernard has established a strong culture of customer-focused innovation that has enabled the success of our ingredients businesses across the globe and developed strong relationships with all of our member co-operatives.

"On behalf of Ornua, I would like to sincerely thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”