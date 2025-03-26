Well-known Northern Ireland-based Limousin breeder Christina Loughran produced a strong line-up of 15 quality pedigree bulls and heifers for the Millgate Marvels online sale that attracted huge interest from across the UK and Ireland. The sale was very successful with impressive averages and a 100% clearance rate achieved.

A special 13-month-old Limousin bull named Millgate Vegas stole the show, selling for £20,500 (€24,514). Vegas was sired by the 5,500gns Norman Ely and his dam was Millgate Neve, a much-admired Lynderg Judge daughter.

This top pedigree made the sale-topping bull a full brother to the 30,000gns Millgate Rob, sold in Carlisle in 2021, and the sire of the Brecon Show potential calf champion for three consecutive years.

Vegas also carries the NT821/Q204X myostatin genes and was purchased by Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharale.

In the final lot of the sale, Millgate Vib took the next highest price of £7,700 (€9,205) in the bull section.

This 13-months-old bull has a powerful pedigree being sired by well-known bull Gleneagle Icon, while his dam Millgate Pamela went back to Millgate Jack. The winning bid for this final lot came from Messrs Gallagher, Omagh in Co Tyrone.

The four bulls sold in the sale averaged an impressive £8,975 (€10,731).

Heifers

Bright by name and bright by nature was the top-priced female, Millgate Ubright, that sold for £9,200 (€10,999).

This sensational November 2023-born heifer was sired by Whinfellpark Lomu and she also goes back to 2008 Carlisle champion Millgate Caesar that was sold for 18,000gns.

Messrs Richardson, Annaghmore, Co Armagh, were the successful purchaser of this standout heifer.

Fourteen-month-old heifer Millgate Vision followed closely behind selling for £6,300 (€7,532) to Messrs Branniff, Ballynahinch, Co Down. This young heifer was out of homebred dam Millgate Shinny and was sired by well known bull Kilcor Sylvester.

The strong consignment of 11 heifers achieved an average of £4,550 (€5,439).