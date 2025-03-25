Record breaking bull Moneyscalp Ultimate that sold for 4,700gns, pictured with breeder Gary McClelland, judge Victoria Johnston, Rodger Johnston and sponsor Alan Carson. / Bo Davidson

The Northern Ireland Blonde sale record was smashed at the Northern Ireland Blonde cattle Club Spring sale held in Dungannon Farmers Market on Friday 21 March.

It was the June 2023-born bull named Moneyscalp Ultimate that set a new sale record for the breed in Northern Ireland when he sold for 4,700gns (€5,904).

Ultimate was bred in Kilcoo, Co Down by the well-known Moneyscalp herd of father and son duo, Gerard and Gary McClelland.

He was sired by the McClellands much admired stock bull Bridge Obama.

This well-known breeding bull has had major success in the Northern Ireland Blonde cattle Club herd competitions winning best stock bull for the past two years in a row.

Top bulls

Ultimate’s dam, Shanvalley Josie, has been one of the most consistent breeding cows within the Moneyscalp herd, breeding many top bulls for the McClellands over the years.

This record-breaking bull was purchased by Limavady based suckler farmer Geoffrey Douglas.

Ultimate also had great success in the pre-sale show, firstly winning his class, then going on to take the male champion title and overall champion title.

Pre-sale show judge Victoria Johnston commented ‘that she was impressed by the champion bull’s length, power and overall correctness’.