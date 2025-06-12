Growth has been ticking along nicely now for the majority of farmers, and with some early cut silage ground coming back in to the mix for some farms, the bank of grass is building on some farms.

At this time of the year, it can be very easy to let things get out of control. Simply following the rotation and grazing paddocks despite their cover can lead to poor utilisation in that paddock. More importantly, it increases the time spent in the paddock, pushing out the rotation length.

One extra day in one paddock isn’t much, but if this continues, the final few paddocks in a rotation can be pushed out as well by three or four days. This is when trouble occurs.

Growth is now sitting at around 70kg DM/ha of an average. If you think of your own farm, the paddock that has just been grazed isn’t growing 70kg, but the paddock that is over 1,000kg DM/ha (or two or three days off grazing) is likely pushing out 100kg DM/ha of growth or more.

Extending the rotation by three days for these paddocks mean that a nice 1,400kg DM/ha cover goes in to a 1,700-1,800kg cover, with less feed value and more wastage.

Taking out one paddock even in this case would prevent several paddocks becoming too strong, and you chasing your tail with back fences to force cattle to graze down swards or having to top more than once.

Trevor Boland – Dromard, Co Sligo

Growth has slowed down in the last two weeks, and grass had run a little tight. Swards were under pressure with the dry spell and had gone a little stemmy. I’ve gotten good clean outs on these so should have very little topping to do.

First-cut silage was baled on 15 May. Bale count was down but the dry matter was high, with the sward being tedded out. All slurry on farm was spread in spring, so I have gone with three bags Cut Sward/acre on this.

Stock are thriving nicely now. Weanlings were treated with Ivermectin three weeks ago, with heifers having been coughing slightly. These cattle are 10-11 months of age, with bulls to be sold in the next month or two.

System Suckler to weanling

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 792

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 49

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 50

Stephen Frend – Newford Herd, Co Roscommon

Six acres of surplus grass was taken out last week, yielding three bales/acre. This was done on some of the stemmier paddocks and also helped bring our farm cover down to a more manageable level. Quality overall is good, and we have no topping to do in the near future.

Breeding has really slowed down, with only three or four cows a week being bred, while the heifers are finished now after six weeks breeding. While we are yet to do an official count, repeats seem to be lower this year.

Our grass reseed is well up and will be receiving a pre-emergence spray in the next few days. Cattle are being followed with 15 units/ N acre on paddocks with clover and 28-30 units/ N acre on paddocks without.

System Suckler to beef

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 810

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 51

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 49

Ken Gill – Clonbollogue, Co Offaly

Grass is growing well, with one stronger paddock being earmarked for mowing next week. Some paddocks did go a little stemmy but with the dry cows following the store cattle, they are mopping these paddocks up well.

The red clover silage ground is bulking nicely, having received 1,500 gallon/acre of slurry after cutting. This will be cut again in early July. Grass silage was pitted recently, and while the pit is a little smaller, I was happy enough considering the toll the dry spell took on growth.

The peas and barley in our three way mix are growing well, though the grass underneath looks a little sparse, but in reality, it’s hard to know rightly until we mow off the peas and barley and we will know then.

System Organic suckler to beef

Soil Type Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha) 557

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day) 41

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day) 26