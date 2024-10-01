There were over 300 runners in the special show and sale for dairy weanlings in Bandon Mart.

Bandon Mart manager Sean Dennehy was anxious that a dairy calf-to-beef payment for the farmer rearing the calf should be included in Budget 2025.

“Farmers doing the calf-to-beef animals need some bit of encouragement to keep them - that is highly important.

"We really need to have a dairy calf-to-beef outlet in the country and those rearing the calves need a meaningful realistic payment to encourage them to stay at it.”

Concerns over nitrates and future IBR restrictions in the Netherlands could potentially reduce the Dutch export market for calves and this was one of the reasons he felt the dairy calf-to-beef system in the country needed a boost.

“Nitrates is impacting here too, creating extra demand for land.

"Dairy and energy options are competing for land and they’re all more lucrative for someone wanting to rent out their land, but there are those who want to own their own stock too and like to run a calf-to-beef system.

"They need an added financial incentive to ensure there is a supply of cattle in the country,” he said.

He was speaking following the special dairy weanling show and sale in the west Cork mart on Monday, where just over 300 weanlings went through the ring.

Prices

Across the breeds, most calves from 200kg to 320kg sold for between €280 and €675.

Friesians were making from €1.95/kg to €2.10/kg, while there was a far wider range in prices for Angus- and Hereford-crosses.

At the upper end of trade, some lots came within sight of €2.70/kg and back to €2.35/kg.

Plainer stock or those with poorer weight for age from these crosses were selling from €2/kg to €2.25/kg.

Continentals were scarce, but, as ever, held sway when it came to the higher prices, with up to €720 paid for a number of Belgian Blues.

In pictures

These January 2024-born Friesian bull calves weighed 248kg and sold for €500 (€2.02/kg).

These March 2024-born Angus-cross heifers weighed 212kg and sold for €565 (2.67/kg).

These January 2024-born Friesian bull calves had CBVs ranging from €20 to -€5, weighed 169kg and sold for €335 (€1.98/kg).

These February 2024-born Hereford-cross heifers weighed 240kg and sold for €490 (€2.04/kg).

This March 2024-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 248kg and sold for €520 (€2.10/kg).

This February 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross bull with a CBV of €132, weighed 256kg and sold for €590 (€2.31/kg).

These March 2024-born Hereford-cross bulls weighed 236kg and sold for €665 (€2.82/kg).

These February 2024-born Hereford-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €40 to €68, weighed 212kg and sold for €470 (€2.22/kg).

This April 2024-born Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 285kg and sold for €675 (€2.37/kg).

This April 2024-born Shorthorn-cross heifer calf weighed 144kg and sold for €440 (€3.05/kg).

These January 2024-born Angus-cross heifers weighed 236kg and sold for €600 (€2.54/kg).

This April 2024-born Simmental-cross bull weighed 165kg and sold for €440 (€2.67/kg).