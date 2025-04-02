The beef boom continues with factory buyers out in force competing for finished cattle on a scale rarely seen before.

Flat prices have taken a 20-30c/kg jump in just seven days, equating to a rise of over €100 on a 350kg carcase.

Some factories have had to pay €8.40/kg this week for Aberdeen Angus cattle, with cull cow prices also rising close to €8/kg on the back of huge demand for manufacturing beef.

Cull cows are now regularly hitting €4/kg and more in marts. An animal killing out at 350kg carcase weight is grossing over €900/hd more than the same week in 2024.

Heifer base quotes have risen by €2.70/kg since April 2024, reaching €7.90/kg this week.