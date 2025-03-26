Factories continue to struggle for supplies with some now worrying about their ability to fulfil weekly contracts.

Base quotes for bullocks have jumped to €7.30-€7.40/kg this week with heifers now moving at €7.40-€7.50/kg.

Aberdeen Angus

Flat prices of as high as €8/kg have been obtained for continental and Aberdeen Angus cattle this week with a huge number of finished cattle now being purchased on a flat-rate basis.

Cows have also seen rises with €7.30/kg now being quoted for U-grading cows and P+3 cows moving up to €6.60-€6.70/kg.

A shortage in supply of finished cattle has also seen prices jump north of the border with £6.65/kg (€8.32/kg including VAT) now on the table for in-spec stock.

The increase in beef quotes has also driven the mart trade with prices for heavy bullocks up 20-30c/kg this week.