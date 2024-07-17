Beef quotes remain unchanged this week with €5/kg on the table for bullocks and €5.05/kg being quoted for heifers.
Despite factory efforts to talk the trade down, they are still anxious for cattle with some even paying out 5c/kg to 10c/kg more in order to secure the supplies. While mart numbers are small, agents are still very active hoovering up any slaughter-fit cattle. The sterling-euro exchange moving to 84p/€1 is also helping Irish exporters of beef into the UK.
