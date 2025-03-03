The beef trade continues to work off a positive footing this week on the back of continued tight supply and exceptional demand for the time of year.

Bullocks are up 5c to 10c/kg to €6.60/kg base price this week, with heifers trading for as high as €6.70/kg base price in some locations.

Higher quotes are available to those with numbers and finishers who are killing cattle every week.

Aberdeen Angus cattle are trading for as high as €7.20/kg flat this week.

Finishers supplying the Kepak/Tirlan group with R grading Aberdeen Angus heifers are getting €7.35/kg beef price this week.

Bonus

ABP and Kepak, the processor partners of the Certified Irish Angus Group, will apply an increased bonus on Aberdeen Angus animals slaughtered between 24 March and 30 May 2025.

The bonus will be paid in addition to the in-spec QA bonus of 20c/kg. Animals need to be forward booked to avail of this bonus.

The Irish Hereford Prime Beef Producer Group has also confirmed an official bonus of 25c/kg for all Hereford cattle prebooked this spring and early summer period.

The bonus will be available at all ABP and Kepak sites throughout Ireland for qualifying steers and heifers. It will be available from 24 March to 23 May 2025.

Cows

Cows continue to move in a positive direction, with €6.40/kg now on the table for well-fleshed R grading cows in the south of the country and €6.50/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U grading cows are up to €6.60/kg, with O grading suckler cows making their way up to €6.20/kg in some factories.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.00/kg.

P+3 cows are working off €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6/kg paid to a few large feeders for P grading cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

R grading bulls are at €6.60/kg to €6.70/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €6.50/kg to €6.60/kg. Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €6.30/kg to €6.50/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.