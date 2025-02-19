Castlerea Mart saw a large entry of over 750 cattle entered for its weekly cattle sale. The demand from online and ringside buyers remained strong, leading to an overall clearance of X.

Bullocks and weanling bulls were sold in ring one, reaching highs of €5.73/kg for quality continental bull weanlings. Bullocks weighing over 500kg sold from €2.81/kg to €4.11/kg. Bullocks weighing from 400kg to 500kg sold from €3.30/kg to €4.20/kg. A large number of bullocks on offer weighed from 300kg to 400kg and sold from €2.94/kg to €4.40/kg.

The weanling bulls followed directly after the bullocks, with the trade livening up for high-quality continental weanlings. There where none weighing over 500kg, and only a small number weighed between 400kg to 500kg, but they sold well, achieving prices of €2.80/kg to €3.76/kg. Weanling bulls weighing from 300kg to 400kg sold from €1.88/kg to €4.51/kg. The largest demand was for weanling bulls weighing under 300kg – with prices from €2.88/kg to €5.73/kg.

In ring two, weanling heifers weighing from 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.70/kg to €4.31/kg. The largest number of weanling heifers on offer weighed from 300kg to 400kg, and they sold from €2.60/kg to €4.97/kg. Lighter weanling heifers, under 300kg, were in the highest demand, with prices of €3.22/kg to €5.65/kg.

The older heifers followed directly after the weanlings. Heavy heifers weighing over 500kg sold from €2.83/kg to €4.90/kg. Heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg had a small entry, but sold from €2.73/kg to €4.03/kg. The largest entry of heifers weighed from 300kg to 400kg. The quality in this category was mixed, leading to prices of €2.94/kg to €4.65/kg. There was a very small number of heifers weighing under 300kg and they where mostly dairy-cross. They sold from €3.13/kg to €3.55/kg.

Cull cows were in hot demand at Castlerea. This led to a strong entry of over 50 dry cows, that sold from €3,270 for a young continental cow, to €1,160 for a Friesian.

There was a small entry of 25, 2025-born claves on offer. They topped at €820 for a Charolais-cross bull calf.

This March 2022-born Hereford-cross bullock weighing 575kg, sold for €1,770 (€3.08/kg).

This May 2023-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 430kg, sold for €1,680 (€3.91/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais heifer weighing 385kg, sold for €1,800 (€4.68/kg).

This March 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 275kg, sold for €1,170 (€4.25/kg).

This January 2022-born Limousin heifer weighing 615kg, sold for €2,440 (€3.97/kg).

This June 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 675kg, sold for €3,000 (€4.44/kg).

This April 2022-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 585kg, sold for €2,720 (€4.65/kg).

This May 2023-born Charolais-cross bullock weighing 550kg, sold for €2,260 (€4.11/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais-cross bullock weighing 620kg, sold for €2,500 (€4.03/kg).

This June 2023-born Hereford-cross bullock weighing 485kg, sold for €1,560 (€3.22/kg).