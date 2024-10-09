This May 2023 born Limousin cross heifer weighed 380kg and sold for €1,100 (€2.89/kg).

On the day there were just over 70 lots of heifers on offer, over 40 lots of bulls and just over 20 lots of cull cows presented for sale. Demand was pushed by ringside buyers for both cull cows and heifers.

The dry cow trade topped at €2,020 for a pair of LMX cows that weighed 758kg, achieving a price of €2.66/kg.

The large majority of continental cull cows sold on the day for between €1,200 to €1,600.

The dairy cross cull cows sold from €900 to €1,340.

In the heifer section, prices were slightly more varied depending on the age, weight and breed of the heifer. Good quality 2023 born continental heifers over 380kg were in the highest demand, with the majority selling between €1,100 to €1,600.

Heifers under 380kg also fetched from €850 for dairy cross heifers to €1,100 for the good continental calves. There were also a large number of 2022-born heifers present on the day. These heifers weren’t in as strong a demand as the 2023 born heifers, but still sold well with a strong clearance.

There were a smaller number of bulls present, but they sold very well on the day, achieving prices of €2,290 to €1,000.

This May 2022 born Limousin cross heifer weighed 565kg and sold for €1,650 (€2.92/kg).

These March 2023 born Charolais cross bulls weighed 623kg and sold for €1,930 (€3.09/kg).

These March 2023 born Charolais cross bulls weighed 620kg and sold for €2,040 (€3.29/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais cross heifer weighed 385kg and sold for €900 (€2.33/kg).