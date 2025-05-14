Calf numbers continue to tail off, but, so far, it appears to be happening at a much slower pace than other years.

Mart managers have reported greater numbers of calves appearing in the ring this spring, with a number of contributing factors.

Nitrates pressures have seen some farmers opt to offload stock, while more farmers have also taken calves to the mart this year, as the price has consistently risen week on week, making it difficult to price calves on farm.

It’s not just that the prices are multiples of last year, as the number of calves on the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database is almost double what it was for the corresponding week in 2024.

Despite the greater supply there has been no let-up in weekly price rises across most of the main breeds for calves aged between three and six weeks of age.

One of the most eye-catching weekly price rises ever seen over the last number of years on the calf price table occurred this week as Belgian Blue-cross heifers increased by a staggering €94/head to €519/head.

The caveat to that is the number available is much smaller than the traditional beef breed crosses, but it’s still a stand-out figure.

Limousins were the most numerous of the continental-crosses this week and bull calves made €465/head, up €30 on last week, with heifer prices up €45/head to €402.

The dominance of Angus- and Hereford-crosses at calf sales continues, with four out of every five calves traded at marts sired by traditional beef breed bulls.

Older Angus-cross bulls averaged €434/head this week, up €32, while heifers increased by €22/head to €328.

Hereford-crosses continue to drive on in price too, with bulls making €444/head, an increase of €21. Hereford-cross heifers of the same age traded for an average of €349/head, an increase of €28 on the week.

Concerns over the supply of Friesian heifer calves has started to show on their prices, as they went up €39/head to €285. Friesian bulls averaged €270/head, a lift of €14.