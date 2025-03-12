Usually when calf numbers begin to reach peak, prices for all categories tend to slip, but that is not the case this year.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data for the first full week of calf trading in March, prices increased or remained unchanged across the three main breeds across the country compared with the previous week.

Friesian bulls, Angus- and Hereford-crosses accounted for 85% of all calves in marts over the past week.

Friesian bull calves surged forward at a time where traditionally they tend to come under pressure.

Older Friesians aged between three and six weeks of age saw their prices increase by €41/head to €184/head, while those aged between 10 and 20 days of age made €38/head more than last week, as they changed hands for €154/head. Compared with 12 months ago, their price has quadrupled.

The level of price increase since last week is similar to the prices they made this time last year, when younger calves averaged €37/head and older ones sold for €46/head.

Weight data was available for over half of these and younger bull calves averaged 53kg, while older ones had an average weight of 57kg.

Hereford-crosses accounted for 16% of all calves traded.

Bull calves from three to six weeks of age were up €37/head to €337/head and had an average weight of 61kg. Younger Hereford-cross bulls remained unchanged at €277/head, while prices for Hereford-cross heifer calves were up €4/head to €216/head for younger calves, while the older cohort increased €17/head to an average price of €253.

In comparison with the Friesian bulls and Hereford-crosses, Angus-cross calves witnessed mainly marginal lifts in price.

Heifer calves were up €2/head to €193 for younger calves and €8/head for those between three and six weeks of age.

Older Angus-cross bulls went up €5/head to €306 for an average weight of 58kg. Younger bull calves were the star performers in the Angus side, as they increased by €25/head to €267/head.