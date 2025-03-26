The number of beef-crosses at calf marts has increased over the last week.

The breed make-up of calves at marts shifted last week, with Friesian numbers falling and beef-crosses increasing, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

The number of Friesian bull calves at marts is noticeably tapering off, as they accounted for almost one quarter of all calves sold over the last week.

Prices for them remain relatively stable, with younger calves between 10 and 20 days of age down €6/head to €136/head compared with last week, while Friesian bulls aged between three and six weeks of age were up €6 to €156/head.

Angus-crosses made up 38% over the last week and prices were up across the board.

Older Angus-cross heifers had the biggest price rise in that time. They increased €21 to €240/head, while younger heifers were up €14 to €192/head.

Bull calves also got a bounce, with older ones up €17 to €296/head and younger Angus-cross bulls lifting €9 to €251/head.

Compared with 12 months ago, Angus calvf prices have all at least doubled. For the corresponding time in 2024, younger Angus heifer averaged €72/head, older ones €97/head, while bulls aged between 10 and 20 days were purchased for €117/head and older bulls averaged €147/head.

One in five calves over the last week were Hereford-crosses and with the exception of older heifer calves, who were up €3/head to €252/head, the other categories all saw their prices slip.

Younger heifers were back €24/head to €202/head, while bull calves the same age were back €16/head to €276/head.

Hereford-cross bulls aged between three and six weeks fell €5/head to €322/head.

These prices remain significantly ahead of this time last year.

Back then, younger Hereford-crosses averaged €136/head for bulls and €89/head for heifers, while older calves traded for an average of €183/head for bulls and €105/head for heifers.

Prices for continental-crosses, both bulls and heifers, aged between three and six weeks of age ranged from €303/head to €369/head.