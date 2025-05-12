Seven out of every 10 calves on offer in Bandon Mart this week were traditional beef breed crosses.

The calf trade continues to strengthen as supply drops in Bandon Mart.

There were just over 1,200 calves on offer in the west Cork venue for the weekly sale on Monday.

This was similar to the same sale in 2024, although prices were a world away.

At that sale, the majority of Angus- and Hereford-cross calves weighing from 60kg to 75kg sold for between €90 and €240, while heavier calves weighing over 80kg made well over €300, with up to €460 paid on occasion.

For the 2025 version, the middle-of-the-range calf from 55kg to 70kg was making €300 to €450, with some making over €500 and even more on occasion.

A group of eight Angus-cross bulls weighing 90kg made €670, while €615 was paid for a 70kg bull.

Keeping pace

Hereford-crosses were keeping a similar pace, with €630 paid on an 80kg bull calf and €605 paid for 67kg Hereford-cross bulls. Heifers weren’t far behind either.

At the other end of the spectrum, the rarity of a double-figure price for beef calves was seen too.

One 42kg Angus-cross heifer made €80, while a 33kg heifer from the same breed and a pair of Limousin-cross heifers weighing 46kg sold for €40.

With traditional beef-breed crosses accounting for almost three quarters of what was on offer and a handy showing of Friesians, continentals were scarce this week.

They kept their mantle as sale toppers, with a number of Belgian Blue-crosses in particular fetching eye-catching prices.

A top price of €850 was paid for a 105kg bull, while a good proportion sold from that high back to €700.

Other continental-cross calves sold along similar lines as the top end of Angus- and Hereford-crosses.

Benefit

Friesian bull calves continue to benefit from a tightness in supply.

A stand-out price was a bunch of six calves weighing 49kg that sold for €310. At peak last year, the same weight calves were making about 10% of that price or a little with it.

Other price examples for slightly heavier Friesian bulls include 55kg making €340 and 56kg selling for €200.

For heavier Friesian bulls, the €400 mark was passed on a few occasions. One 78kg bull made €405, while runners over 100kg made from €450 to €570.

There were just over 50 Friesian heifer calves on offer and prices ranged from €120 to €390 in the main, but up to €530 was also paid out on a group of two-month-old heifer calves.

In pictures

This nine-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 89kg and sold for €625.

This 11-week-old Friesian bull weighed 123kg and sold for €570.

This six-week-old Angus-cross bull with a CBV of €107 weighed 75kg and sold for €615.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull with a CBV of €115 weighed 94kg and sold for €840.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer with a CBV of €164 weighed 91kg and sold for €690.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers 61kg and sold for €375.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 54kg and sold for €440.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 76kg and sold for €630.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls with CBVs from €56 to €86 weighed 70kg and sold for €535.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 75kg and sold for €445.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer weighed 42kg and sold for €80.

These nine-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 75kg and sold for €415.

These nine-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 68kg and sold for €380.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 74kg and sold for €535.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 70kg and sold for €555.

These 11-week-old Friesian heifer calves weighed 74kg and sold for €530.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bulls weighed 67kg and sold for €595.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull with a CBV of €90 weighed 63kg and sold for €550.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 98kg and sold for €800.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull with a CBV of €92 weighed 63kg and sold for €530.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 82kg and sold for €580.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 60kg and sold for €345.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed88kg and sold for €740.