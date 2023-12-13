This Charolais-cross heifer born in June 2023 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,160 (€2.86/kg).

Despite the imminent winddown for the festive season, Central Auctions, Roscrea, enjoyed a large sale of just under 540 cattle at its weekly cattle sale on Friday.

A mix of Northern Irish buyers and factory customers with competition from farmers led to a strong trade, while the recent improvement in factory prices was also well reflected in the trade on Friday.

Forward bullocks were met with a brisk trade, with demand exceeding supply for both suckler-bred and dairy beef types.

Some sample prices include a Friesian bullock weighing 620kg selling for €1,510 (€2.44/kg), Hereford-cross bullocks topping out at €1,800 for a lot of two weighing 650kg (€2.77/kg) and four Limousin-cross bullocks weighing 692kg that sold for €1,900 (€2.75/kg).

The lighter types also sold freely, including two top-quality Aberdeen Angus-crosses weighing 560kg that sold for €1,560 (€2.79/kg).

The factory-fit and forward heifers were a similar trade to the bullocks, with quality lots consistently making premium prices.

Some sample lots included an Angus-cross heifer weighing 655kg selling for €1,800 (€2.75/kg), a Charolais heifer weighing 735kg selling for €2,080 (€2.83/kg) and a 705kg Shorthorn heifer selling for €1,700 (€2.41/kg).

In line with the current trends all over the country, cull cows witnessed a good lift in the trade for both dairy and continental offerings.

Friesians made up to €1,220, which was paid for a well-fleshed cow weighing 740kg (€1.65/kg), with plenty of the better-conditioned types making in excess of €1.55/kg.

Continental cows sold to highs of €1,880, which was paid for a Limousin cow weighing 830kg (€2.27/kg).

Other notable prices included an 875kg Limousin cow selling for €1,820 (€2.08/kg) and an Angus cow weighing 780kg selling for €1,700 (€2.18/kg).

Roscrea Mart will return with its annual show and sale of heifers on 5 January, its weanling show and sale on 10 January and its highly anticipated show and sale of bullocks on 12 January.

In pictures

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in August 2022 and weighing 427kg sold for €1,120 (€2.62/kg).

This group of three Limousin-cross and Simmental-cross bullocks born in January 2021 and weighing 706kg sold for €1,940 (€2.75/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in March and June 2022 and weighing 522kg sold for €1,360 (€2.61/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,600 (€3.08/kg).

This group of four Limousin-cross bullocks born in February and March 2021 and weighing 692kg sold for €1,900 (€2.75/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in July 2022 and weighing 365kg sold for €960 (€2.63/kg).

This group of four Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks born in March and April 2022 and weighing 496kg sold for €1,330 (€2.68/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in May 2021 and weighing 630kg sold for €1,580 (€2.51/kg).

This group of five Aberdeen Angus-cross bullocks born between January and April 2022 and weighing 416kg sold for €1,040 (€2.50/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in July 2022 and weighing 375kg sold for €1,190 (€3.17/kg).