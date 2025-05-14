This Limousin bull weanling weighed 315kg and sold for €1,700 (€5.40/kg).

Kingscourt Mart had a smaller entry of weanlings through its sales ring last Saturday, with just under 50 bull weanlings and 50 weanling heifers sold.

Weanling numbers are tight anyway with a lot cashing in on the higher prices over the last few months.

There was a 100% clearance at Saturday’s sale, a good sign of a healthy trade.

Top call in the bull weanling ring went to a 250kg Limousin bull that sold for €1,550 (€6.20/kg).

Top call in the heifer section went to a 320kg heifer selling for €1,440.

There was 100 suck calves in the sale. Top call in this section went to a 64 kg Shorthorn-cross bull calf selling for €540.

Aberdeen Angus calves also met good demand, with prices ranging from €250/head to €550/head.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, mart manager Lisa Keenan said: “We started our calf sale every Saturday this spring and we’ve seen great demand for calves. Some of our weanling customers have moved over to rearing calves.

“Top quality heavy calves were in big demand, with €400 to €500/head hit on a regular basis for our best calves every Saturday.

“From the end of May we are moving all cattle (calves, weanlings and other cattle) to Thursdays.”

In pictures

This Limousin bull weanling weighed 305kg and sold for €1,680 (€5.51/kg).

This Hereford-cross heifer weanling weighed 320kg and sold for €1,300 (€4.06/kg).

This Limousin bull weanling weighed 300kg and sold for €1,750 (€5.83/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weanling weighed 340kg and sold for €1,450 (€4.26/kg).