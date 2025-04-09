This six-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 71kg and sold for €430.

There were 974 calves on offer and a full clearance at the calf sale in Macroom Mart on Saturday last.

Angus- and Hereford-crosses made up 70% of what was on offer, while Friesians accounted for one in every five calves.

Trade was electric right through, with two-thirds of the calves on offer selling for between €200 and €450.

A share of lighter calves sold for under this range, while a few high fliers with continental breeding exceeded €600 for a top price of €630 for an 81kg Charolais-cross bull.

Some of the heavier traditional beef breed calves made over €500 too, with up to €575 paid for a 91kg Angus-cross bull.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan said: “Big numbers, hot prices and plenty [of] customers. That’s how I would sum it up. I was very happy with how it went.

“We had 600 bullocks in the yard and a great trade for them and we saw those prices filter back to the calf ring. We had 50 different buyers in the calf ring. That’s from the likes of the bigger buyers back to the farmer who wants to buy five, 10 or 20 calves.

“We had a nice steady trade all day between shipping buyers and farmers.

“What I noticed was the ring was buzzing with farmers at the start and when they had bought what they wanted, it was like another wave of farmers came in.

“They came in stages whereas before they might be a certain amount there at the start and less later.”

He felt that the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) mart tracker is being used by some farmers who look at it before deciding what to buy or if what they want is available.

“Definitely, there’s some watching the mart tracker. Once an animal’s card is scanned in, they’re on the system and farmers are checking that and they take down the lot numbers they’re after and they might come in then for a look.

“There are no wasted journeys. You still have the farmers who just want to rock up and buy whatever is on offer, but you would see some more doing their homework.”

The calf ring in Macroom has been busier than usual this year.

“We’ve seen record numbers of calves this spring. Farmers don’t know what to ask them in the yard and less farmers selling at home. They’re coming into the mart because prices are moving so much. What might have a great price three weeks ago might only be an average price now.

“Farmers are doing a better job this year I make out. You’d notice the quality of the calves is getting better, they’re stronger and farmers are getting paid for those. The lighter calf is still a bit sticky, but it’s a huge improvement compared to before.”

In pictures

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 67kg and sold for €410.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €410.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 62kg and sold for €395.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €410.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 58kg and sold for €350.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 73kg and sold for €465.

This six-week-old Friesian bull weighed 59kg and sold for €230.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 71kg and sold for €350.

This five-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 84kg and sold for €600.

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 73kg and sold for €240.

This one-month-old Simmental-cross heifer weighed 96kg and sold for €480.

This five-week-old Simmental-cross bull weighed 83kg and sold for €485.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 73kg and sold for €435.