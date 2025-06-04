This pair of Charolais-cross bulls born July and September 2024 and weighing 388kg sold for €2,360 (€6.13/kg).

There was definitely keen demand for younger-type cattle in Headford Mart at the general cattle sale last Saturday, with farmer buyers and shippers active for quality continental types.

Some 227 cattle passed through the ring and under the gavel of auctioneer Pat Burke, a high number for the time of year, with sellers still anxious to capitalise on keen demand

Young Charolais bullocks in the eight- to 14-month-old bracket were in demand, with the majority being good Limousin and Charolais-crosses.

Top-end bullocks of this age weighing between 320kg and 400kg sold to highs of €5.75/kg for a Charolais-cross bullock weighing 400kg (€2,300), with a nice portion of cattle of this class selling from €4.80/kg upwards.

Average-type store bullocks sold for €3.60/kg to €3.70/kg in the main, including Angus and Hereford types, with some Friesian stock with good weight for age selling to €3.50/kg.

A small number of weanling bulls sold for similar prices, with the top lot being a pair of autumn-born Charolais-cross bulls weighing 385kg selling for €2,460 (€6.13/kg).

Store heifers were a slightly easier trade, but this was primarily down to the high calibre of male cattle on offer, with only one heifer breaking the €5/kg barrier.

Spring 2024-born heifers suitable for breeding or feeding sold from €4.00/kg to €4.60/kg in the main, with forward and finished-type older heifer slightly below this, though some well-fleshed quality continental types or those availing of a breed bonus sold close to the €4/kg mark.

Cull cows sold to a high of €4.37/kg, with fleshed R+ and U grading types hitting €3.50/kg and above, with one 665kg Jersey-cross cow selling for €1,840 (€2.77/kg) showing that a keen demand remains for cows from factory agents.

Several lots of cows with calves at foot sold well, with plainer dairy beef-cross cows selling from mid-€2,000 upwards, with young continental type cows with quality calves at foot hitting highs of €3,460 for a 2018-born Limousin-cross cow with a month old Charolais bull calf at foot.

In pictures

This pair of Charolais-cross bulls born December 2024 and weighing 405kg sold for €1,960 (€4.83/kg).

This Charolais-cross bull born December 2024 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,600 (€4.71/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock July 2024 and weighing 395kg sold for €2,220 (€5.62/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross bullock born November 2023 and weighing 505kg sold for €2,360 (€4.67/kg).

This Hereford-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 645kg sold for €2,640 (€4.09/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 560kg sold for €2,280 (€3.53/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born ay 2022 and weighing 745kg sold for €2,840 (€3.81/kg).

This Shorthorn-cross heifer born March 2022 and weighing 570kg sold for €2,200 (€3.85/kg).

This 2020-born Angus cow with a Charolais calf at foot sold for €2,500.

This 2017-born Limousin stock bull weighing 980kg sold for €3,880 (€3.95/kg).