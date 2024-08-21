The first-prizewinning Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB5214) weighing 420kg sold for €3,400 (€8.10/kg).

Gort Mart’s annual autumn-born Belgian Blue weanling show and sale recorded a phenomenal trade for heifers, with over 80 Belgian Blue-cross heifers recording an average price of over €4.40/kg.

In excess of 20% of heifers sold from €5/kg to a top of €9.08/kg, with another 38% from €4/kg to €4.95/kg and the balance upwards of €3/kg.

Farmer demand to breed show-quality animals shows no signs of abating, with buyers from 23 counties purchasing stock.

Competition with live export buyers was sharp, with 40% also bought for export.

Mart manager Bernie Fahey reported that prices were up by an average of €200/head on 2023 sale records.

The best Limousin heifers sold from €4/kg to €5.69/kg for U and E grading types, setting a good tone for this week’s special sale, with plainer-quality types from €3/kg to €3.70/kg.

Live exporters were the main buyers for over 40 Belgian Blue bulls. Prices averaged €3.56/kg, with several lots selling upwards of €4/kg and the main run from €3.40/kg to €3.80/kg.

A similar entry of continental-cross bulls averaged over €3/kg, with lighter lots selling from €3.20/kg to €3.70/kg.

A Limousin weanling show and sale is on 22 August and Charolais on 29 August.

In pictures

This top-quality Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB4599) weighing 410kg and born 22/08/23 sold for €2,980 (€7.27/kg).

Weighing 375kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB8238) sold for €1,920 (€5.12/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB4498) weighing 485kg and born 12/01/23 sold for €2,360 (€4.87/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB7842) weighing 445kg and born 13/06/23 sold for €2,140 (€4.81/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 400kg and born 22/11/23 sold for €1,600 (€4/kg).

Born on 20/10/23, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 390kg sold for €1,400 (€3.59/kg).

This 450kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB4597) born 10/06/23 sold for €1,400 (€3.11/kg).

This 330kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB8019) born 27/07/23 sold for €1,360 (€4.12/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB4597) born 18/06/23 and weighing 450kg sold for €2,020 (€4.49/kg).

Weighing 405kg, this Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB8238) born 12/06/23 sold for €1,680 (€4.15/kg).

Weighing 395kg this Belgian Blue-cross heifer (BB4597) born 03/08/23 sold for €1,620 (€4.10/kg).