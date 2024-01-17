This pen of five Angus-cross heifers born in January and March 2022 and weighing 463kg sold for €1,370 (€2.96/kg).

On Monday 15 January GVM Mart Kilmallock held its weekly cattle sale with a large entry of 600 cattle and demand far exceeded supply.

Headline prices saw bullocks top at €2,440, dry cows hit €1,610, heifers to highs of €1,750 and a small selection of calves topped at €470 for a four-week-old Charolais calf.

Denis Barrett (DAB Auctions) also held his first monthly dairy sale in the Golden Vale mart during Monday’s sale, where the 158 lots of spring-calving in-calf heifers met a 100% clearance rate.

In the bullock ring, all classes were in great demand, especially the forward Angus and continental cattle.

Some notable sample lots include five Angus bullocks weighing 525kg selling for €1,500 (€2.86/kg), a single Angus bullock weighing 525kg selling for €1,440 (€2.74/kg), a single Angus bullock weighing 695kg selling for €1,860 (€2.68/kg) and two Friesian bullocks weighing 603kg selling for €1,390 (€2.31/kg).

The upward trend in cull cow prices continued in Kilmallock, with forward and finished lots in high demand. Friesian cows reached highs of €2.58/kg, with the majority freely surpassing the €2/kg mark.

Some sample prices included a Friesian cow weighing 565kg selling for €1,460 (€2.58/kg), a single Friesian cow weighing 815kg selling for €1,610 (€1.98/kg) and a well-fleshed Friesian cow weighing 760kg selling for €1,580 (€2.08/kg).

The suckler types on offer also met an excellent trade, with a Limousin-cross cow weighing 635kg selling for €1,400 (€2.20/kg).

In keeping with the rising trends, the heifers were an exceptional trade, with both continental and traditional types in high demand.

Forward Angus heifers were once again an easy sell, with some sample prices including six Angus heifers weighing 488kg selling for €1,400 (€2.87/kg), two Angus heifers weighing 498kg selling for €1,460 (€2.93/kg) and a single heifer weighing 510kg selling for €1,610 (€3.17/kg).

Short-keep continental lots saw the highlight being a Charolais heifer 670kg selling for €1,750 (€2.61/kg).

In pictures

This pen of 10 Angus-cross bullocks born in February and March 2023 and weighing 238kg sold for €680 (€2.86/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,080 (€2.60/kg).

This pedigree Friesian in-calf heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €247 sold for €880.

This pedigree Friesian in-calf heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €212 sold for €1,180.

This pedigree Friesian in-calf heifer born in February 2022 with an EBI of €268 sold for €960.

This Angus-cross bullock born in April 2022 and weighing 420kg sold for €1,020 (€2.42/kg).

This pen of five Angus-cross bullocks born in February and March 2022 and weighing 525kg sold for €1,500 (€2.85/kg).

This pair of Hereford-cross bullocks born in March and May 2022 and weighing 432kg sold for €1,120 (€2.59/kg).

This pair of Angus-cross bullocks born in February 2020 and weighing 955kg sold for €2,440 (€2.56/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 415kg sold for €1,020 (€2.46/kg).