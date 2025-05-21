This May 2022-born Limousin dry cow weighed 680kg and sold for €2,900 (€4.26/kg).

Elphin Mart had a smaller sale than usual last Monday night.

Good weather across the country has left mart sales smaller this week, as farmers concentrate on getting silage and other fieldwork done.

We are also heading into a quieter time of year for marts and with strong numbers coming out all spring, numbers are expected to be tight in marts for the next few months until autumn weanlings sales start.

Dry cows were the highlight of the sale on Monday night, with young cows hitting over €4/kg on several occasions.

Despite factory agents trying to talk down the trade, they continue to pay higher prices in marts for fleshed cattle.

Top call on Monday night went to a February 2017-born Simmental cow weighing 925kg and selling for €3,570 (€3.86/kg).

Top-quality heavy heifers sold for €4/kg to €4.50/kg, with lighter heifers weighing between 350kg and 400kg selling for €4.50/kg to €5.00/kg, depending on quality.

A small number of light bullocks met a similar trade on the night.

Mart manager Ciaran Lynch said: “Dry cows remain a great trade and with numbers expected to tighten further in the coming weeks, I can see cows going up in price more.”

This February 2017-born Simmental dry cow weighed 925kg and sold for €3,570 (€3.86/kg).

This October 2017-born Limousin dry cow weighed 760kg and sold for €3,050 (€4.01/kg).

This February 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €3,060 (€4.50/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 600kg and sold for €2,550 (€4.25/kg).