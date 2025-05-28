Close to 250 calves went through the ring at the calf sale in Listowel Mart on Wednesday last.

Similar to the general trade around the country, traditional beef breed crosses accounted for over half of all calves on offer.

Stronger Angus- and Hereford-crosses – both bulls and heifers – were selling for between €370 and €575, with a share exceeding this price range.

Among the higher prices were a selection of continental-crosses that made up to €670.

Lighter calves generally traded for between €240 and €340, with a small number selling for under €200.

Busy spring

It’s been a busy spring at the north Kerry mart and mart manager PJ Mulvihill reported a major increase in calf numbers.

“Our calf numbers are up 30% to 40%. Farmers that would have reared calves on and sell them as weanlings or stores before saw that they were able to sell calves at what would normally been weanling prices and they went with it and sold them then.

“That has been the big thing. The market was there so why not use it.

Late calves

“The prices this week talk for themselves. We’ve seen a lot more calves coming out late on and the price drew a lot of extra calves out.

“It kept changing, so farmers didn’t know what to charge at home.

“Across the spring, calf prices here have been up €200/hea on average and probably higher in recent weeks. The low-value calf was gone this year. You won’t buy much for under €300 now. That’s the reality.”

Cranking up the notches

While farmers were driving much of the trade early on, in recent weeks he has noticed the export trade has cranked up a few notches.

“There were a few farmers around up until a month ago, but it’s completely export driven at the moment.

“You’d be a bit concerned about where the weanlings and stores will come from in the autumn and spring next year, but there are still farmers whose system is based on those older cattle and they’ll still be there.

“If the price of finished cattle stays where it is, the trade will hold, because there will be less cattle around. No one saw it coming, but I can’t see it changing and it has to be the new normal because the cattle aren’t there.

“It’s phenomenal the money calves are coming into it. A lot is being driven by exporters, but farmers are competing too and many are first-time calf rearers. They felt giving €1,300 to €1,400 for a poly bullock was too much and paying €500 for a calf made more sense.”

In pictures

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer sold for €580.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €510.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €510.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bulls sold for €590.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull sold for €575.

This two-month-old Hereford-cross bull sold for €555.