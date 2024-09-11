Mohill Mart had over 100 weanlings at last Wednesday evening’s opening weanling sale.
Suckler-bred cattle dominate mart sales in Leitrim and Mohill was no exception last Wednesday night.
There were a number of autumn-born heavy weanlings ranging in weight from 400kg to 600kg which met some very good demand from a number of exporters present.
The general run of good R grading bull weanlings were selling from €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg, with a few exceptional lots crossing the €4/kg barrier.
Farmer buyers were finding it hard to compete with exporters, with a lot of the better-quality calves being bought for export.
Top call on the night went to a local farmer with a Limousin bull weanling born in October 2023 and weighing 605kg that sold for €1,950 (€3.22/kg).
A December 2023-born Belgian Blue weighing 435kg saw Pat Bohan’s hammer drop at €1,810 or €4.16/kg, followed by €1,790 paid for a well-muscled Limousin weanling weighing 450kg and born in September 2023.
Mohill Mart manager Daragh Barden said: “We had a good show of quality weanlings which were met with very good demand from shippers and farmer buyers.”
This February 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 360kg and sold for €1,350 (€3.75/kg).
This December 2023 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 435kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.43/kg).
This January 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 45kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.08/kg).
This February 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 375kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.89/kg).
This October 2023 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 605kg and sold for €1,950 (€3.22/kg).
This December 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 410kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.46/kg).
This January 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 350kg and sold for €1,100 (€3.14/kg).
