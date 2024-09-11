This January 2024 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 380kg and sold for €1,590 (€4.18/kg).

Mohill Mart had over 100 weanlings at last Wednesday evening’s opening weanling sale.

Suckler-bred cattle dominate mart sales in Leitrim and Mohill was no exception last Wednesday night.

There were a number of autumn-born heavy weanlings ranging in weight from 400kg to 600kg which met some very good demand from a number of exporters present.

The general run of good R grading bull weanlings were selling from €3.20/kg to €3.60/kg, with a few exceptional lots crossing the €4/kg barrier.

Farmer buyers were finding it hard to compete with exporters, with a lot of the better-quality calves being bought for export.

Top call on the night went to a local farmer with a Limousin bull weanling born in October 2023 and weighing 605kg that sold for €1,950 (€3.22/kg).

A December 2023-born Belgian Blue weighing 435kg saw Pat Bohan’s hammer drop at €1,810 or €4.16/kg, followed by €1,790 paid for a well-muscled Limousin weanling weighing 450kg and born in September 2023.

Mohill Mart manager Daragh Barden said: “We had a good show of quality weanlings which were met with very good demand from shippers and farmer buyers.”

In pictures

This February 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 360kg and sold for €1,350 (€3.75/kg).

This December 2023 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 435kg and sold for €1,490 (€3.43/kg).

This January 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 45kg and sold for €1,400 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2024 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 375kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.89/kg).

This October 2023 born Limousin bull weanling weighed 605kg and sold for €1,950 (€3.22/kg).

This December 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 410kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.46/kg).