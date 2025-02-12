This Belgian blue-cross bull born April 2024 and weighing 395kg sold for €2,040 (€5.16/kg)

Thursday evening’s general sale in Gort Mart saw all classes of stock in demand, but it was bull weanlings that dominated on price.

Mart manager Bernie Fahy said: “It’s exporters that are pushing it on and once the quality is there, weight doesn’t factor in.”

Store bullocks were in more plentiful supply than finished lots, though some forward stores with very little finishing needed were also present.

Light bullocks from 300kg to 400kg saw Angus-crosses average €3.21/kg, with continental types at €3.57/kg, which included a consignment of one-year-old Salers bullocks that averaged €3.51/kg.

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg saw dairy beef-bred stock at €3.52/kg, with some types on the upper end of weight suitable for finishing out of the shed, while continental bullocks of the same weight averaged €3.46/kg, with one exceptional pair of Charolais-cross bullocks selling at €4.49/kg. A mix of northern buyers and finishers were active for these types.

Bullocks above 500kg were smaller in number, though commanded good prices, with continental types selling to an average of €3.69/kg, sopme 18c/kg above dairy-beef-bred stock.

Bull weanlings were the highlight of the night, with many lots clearing €4/kg with ease, while several top-end bulls broke the €5/kg barrier.

Belgian Blue-cross bulls between 300kg and 400kg averaged €4.61/kg, while Charolais and Limousin-cross bulls averaged €4.14/kg and €3.90/kg respectively.

Heavier bulls between 400kg and 500kg saw quality U and R grading bulls averaging €3.90/kg, again with top-end export-quality bulls over €4.50/kg, rising to a high of €5.58/kg being paid for a Belgian Blue-cross bull weighing 480kg which sold for €2,680.

Heifers were more in demand from farmers and finishers as opposed to exporters, though prices were still firm and buyers had to dig deep, especially for nice-type weanlings suitable for future breeding.

Heifers from 300kg to 400kg saw Belgian Blue-crosses average €3.57/kg, with Limousin and Charolais-crosses at €3.35/kg, while Simmental-crosses averaged €3.58/kg.

Store heifers from 400kg to 500kg averaged €3.60/kg for R grading types, with top-end Belgian Blue-cross heifers averaging €4.49/kg.

Well-fleshed young cows were most in demand and were fit to sell upwards of €3/kg to highs of €3.25/kg for heavy lots above 700kg.

Good store types sold from €2.78/kg to €2.95/kg, while a small number of Friesian lots sold at €2.20/kg to €2.30/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2024 and weighing 315kg sold for 1,200 (€3.80/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born February and March 2024 and weighing 412kg sold for €1,850 (€4.12/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 525kg sold for €1,860 (€3.54/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born December 2023 and weighing 420kg sold for €1,900 (€4.52/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 510kg sold for €1,920 (€3.76/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2025 and weighing 325kg sold for €1,420 (€4.37/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,420 (€4.05/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,480 (€4.35/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born September 2022 and weighing 435kg sold for €1,400 (€3.21/kg).

This Limousin-cross bull born January 2024 and weighing 435kg sold for €2,050 (€4.71/kg).