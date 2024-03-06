This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 56kg and sold for €24.

There were 950 calves on offer at Macroom Mart on Saturday last and while trade was excellent for stronger beef-crosses, it was more challenging for shipping-type calves.

The top bracket of traditional beef breed calves made between €250 and €350, while most Angus and Herefords between 50kg and 60kg made from €150 to €220.

Lighter calves out of heifers or with some Jersey genetics mostly sold for between €50 and €100, with a few falling under this price range.

Continentals topped the trade, with up to €350 paid for a Belgian Blue bull and €445 for a group of well-fed continental heifer calves.

Shipping calf prices ranged from €2 to €50, with most of them selling for around €10 or €15.

Tricky trade

Despite a tricky trade for lighter calves, the stronger Friesian bull calves for the home market made between €70 and €115.

“We had four shippers that were very active this week. Exporters got more active as sailing approached,” said mart manager Jerh O’Sullivan

“It was a tough trade late last week, but the closer it got to the weekend, the more prices improved.

“There was a lot of farmer buyers and the gallery was full. That’s a great sign, as you know they’ll be selling stores again.

“I was a small bit concerned earlier in the year when they weren’t appearing, but farmers have got really active over the last few weeks,” he added.

A half dozen lots received no bid in the ring and a total of six calves didn’t sell.

Cork Marts’ new policy regarding lighter calves not being accepted at marts has been reacted to favourably by most farmers.

Jerh said: “I was out at the intake and was in a position to tell farmers [to] hold calves in the trailer and take them home if I thought they were too light, because we knew demand for that lighter export calf wasn’t going to be there. There were about 20 small light calves turned away.

Better calves

“Sellers have to be commended as calves are getting better. They know the poor calf is not getting a good price and they are presenting a better calf.

“For the farmers doing that they are being rewarded. Buyers aren’t willing to take the risk on a lighter calf.

“There was a great trade for that strong beef calf from three weeks to a month old. We had one buyer with a mix of bulls and heifers that averaged €265. Another bunch of real good Shorthorn heifers averaged €260.

“If your calf is around 60kg or beyond, you have no problem selling them regardless of breed. If you’re below that and they’re closer to 40kg, no matter what breed of calf you have, they’re a tough sell,” he said.

In pictures

This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 71kg and sold for €60.

This three-week-old Hereford bull weighed 74kg and sold for €220.

This three-week-old Angus heifer weighed 66kg and sold for €180.

This one-month-old Friesian bull weighed 66kg and sold for €32.

This three-week-old Hereford heifer weighed 55kg and sold for €140.

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 66kg and sold for €28.

This one-month-old Simmental bull weighed 80kg and sold for €250.

This one-month-old Limousin bull weighed 67kg and sold for €165.

This one-month-old Angus bull weighed 60kg and sold for €155.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue bull weighed 66kg and sold for €290.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue heifer weighed 64kg and sold for €110.

This two-week-old Charolais bull weighed 48kg and sold for €115.