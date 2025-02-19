There was a full clearance of calves in Cahir Mart on Friday night last, as close to 500 calves went through the ring. Demand was solid throughout, with shippers active for Friesian bull calves and farmers on the market for heavier Friesians and beef-cross calves.

A noticeable feature of the early spring calf sales this year is the strong appetite that is there from both exporters and farmers for Friesian bull calves.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 64kg and sold for €275.

Demand is such that prices for them is close to double what it was in 2024. This was evident in south Tipperary, as the bulk of those suitable for shipping were making from €100 to €170, while farmers were willing to shell out a bit more for more forward Friesian bull calves, and a number of sold for over €200. These were generally calves over 60kg and two lots made €220.

Lighter Friesian bull calves under 50kg, and especially those closer to 40kg, didn’t always make it over the €100/head mark.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager, Brian Murphy said: “It’s been a good start and hopefully if the weather stays good and shippers keep them going out, prices for the Friesians will keep going well. It’s some difference in their prices compared with last year. They’re way up.

“We had 53kg Friesian bull calves making around €140 and even ones around 40kg make €90. Beef calves are a good trade too, you’re looking at around the €300 mark for Angus from 50kg up; a few lighter ones were back on this and closer to €200.

“The more milk they’re get and heavier and stronger they are, the better. Farmers are being paid very well for those well-done calves at the moment.

These three-week-old Friesian-cross bull calves weighed 49kg and sold for €150.

“People are getting serious money even for the lighter calf, so if they come under pressure in the yard, they might be tempted to sell earlier.”

He has also noticed more farmer interest in the calves compared to other years.

“There are a lot of farmer buyers there for coloured calves and stronger Friesians, and we might see even more of them if the store prices stay high.

“We’ve had a lot more farmers coming in that have never bought calves.

This three-week-old Norwegian Red-cross bull calf weighed 78kg and sold for €290.

“They’re registering to bid online and coming here for a look and tried bidding, but maybe had a price in their heads where they’d stop.

“But if the market stays where it is, I could see them buying over the next few weeks. It will take a small bit of time to get a handle on the trade for people not used to it.”

Other lots

These three-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 65kg and sold for €415.

This two-week-old Friesian-cross bull weighed 49kg and sold for €110.

This two-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calf weighed 59kg and sold for €380.

These two-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 53kg and sold for €255.

This two-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 54kg and sold for €245.

This two-week-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 53kg and sold for €295.

These two-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 54kg and sold for €135.

These three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer calves weighed 65kg and sold for €440.