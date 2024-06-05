This pair of Charolais-cross heifers born in December 2022 and weighing 412kg sold for €1,290 (€3.13/kg).

Central Auctions Roscrea held its weekly cattle sale on Friday 31 May, with over 500 cattle on offer.

Good-quality lots were well sought after and exporter customers and farmers were all fighting for cattle on the day.

In the cow section, Aberdeen Angus and Hereford lots ranged from €1.94/kg to €2.24/kg.

Belgian Blue lots ranged from €2.20/kg to north of €3.00/kg. Charolais and Limousin lots also sold well, ranging from €2.45/kg to €5.00/kg and €2.10/kg to €4.60/kg respectively.

In the heifer section, 350kg to 400kg heifers saw Belgian Blue top the pops, averaging €3.12/kg, with Limousin and Charolais trailing closely behind, averaging around the €3.00/kg mark.

Traditional breed heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg achieved average prices from €3.45/kg to €3.60/kg, up almost 30c/kg on the week previous.

Simmental heifers in the same weight range averaged at €2.60/kg and Aberdeen Angus averaged €2.65/kg.

Heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg were a strong trade, especially the better-conformed Charolais and Limousin lots, which steadied around the €2.60/kg mark.

Top prices for heavy heifers saw a 765kg Limousin heifer sold for €2,380 (€3.11/kg).

Bullocks trade

The bullock trade at Friday’s sale was also strong and, albeit with not as many customers around the ring, the prices were still exceptionally strong.

The average price for continental bullocks in the 350kg to 400kg weight range was €2.65/kg, while €2.51/kg was the average price paid for Angus and Hereford bullocks.

Top price in this section saw a June 2023-born Limousin-cross bullock weighing 300kg that sold for €1,360 (€4.53/kg).

In the 400kg to 500kg weight range, Angus bullocks typically ranged from €2.40/kg to €2.60/kg, while Limousin-crosses commanded some of the highest prices averaging €3.26/kg.

Top call in this section was paid for an 18-month-old Limousin-cross bullock weighing 450kg that sold for €1,520 (€3.38/kg) and another impressive lot saw a January 2023-born Charolais-cross weighing 460kg that also sold for €1,520 (€3.30/kg).

Bullocks weighing from 500kg to 600kg were also an impressive sale, ranging from €2.50/kg to €2.95/kg, but frequently crossed the €3.00/kg mark where the suckler-bred lots were concerned.

Notable prices included a Charolais-cross bullock born in June 2022 and weighing 725kg that sold for €2,220 (€3.06/kg).

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born in March 2023 and weighing 365kg sold for €1,220 (€3.34/kg).

This group of three Angus-cross heifers born in February 2022 and weighing 563kg sold for €1,530 (€2.72/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross heifers born in May 2023 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,050 (€3.09/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born in May 2023 and weighing 440kg sold for €1,440 (€3.27/kg).

This group of three Charolais-cross heifers born in Match and May 2022 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,600 (€3.08/kg).

This Charolais heifer born in November 2021 and weighing 720kg sold for €2,320 (€3.22/kg).

This pair of Limousin-cross bullocks born in Match 2022 and weighing 555kg sold for €1,620 (€2.92/kg).

This group of five Belgian Blue-cross bullocks born in March 2023 and weighing 354kg sold for €1,000 (€2.82/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born in July 2022 and weighing 620kg sold for €1,760 (€2.84/kg).

This group of five Angus-cross heifers born in February and April 2023 and weighing 319kg sold for €800 (€2.51/kg).