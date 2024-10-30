There was a high demand from ringside buyers in Raphoe for its most recent cattle sale for all types of cattle present.

There was a strong entry of 398 cattle for sale. This high demand from ringside buyers showed with an overall clearance rate of 99% achieved.

The overall sale average was improved considerably on the October 2023 figures.

The sale was topped by a pedigree Limousin stock bull weighing 1,150kg that sold for €2,900 (€2.52/kg).

There were four stock bulls sold and they ranged from €2,220 to €2,900 for a strong average of €2,410.

There was a strong entry of cull cows. This section was topped by a powerful Simmental cow that weighed 990kg that sold for €2,750 (€2.78/kg).

Cull cow demand was high from ringside buyers, with cows ranging from €880 to €2,750 and averaged €1,933.

There was a very small selection of in-calf cows on offer. They were mostly dairy-bred animals and the top price paid for an in-calf cow was €1,580.

There was just two cow-and-calf teams on offer and bidding was rapid for these lots, with the first lot selling for €2,500 and the second lot selling for €1,840.

Strong bullocks

There was a large entry of strong bullocks, made up of a selection of continental and dairy-bred bullocks.

The section was topped by a pair of Charolais-cross bullocks that weighed 695kg each and they sold for €2,080 (€2.99/kg).

The general run of these bullocks sold from €1,100 to €1,800.

There was a slightly higher demand for continental-bred bullocks than dairy-bred bullocks.

Demand for high-quality weanling bulls was very high throughout the sale from both ringside and online buyers.

A large portion of these high-quality younger weanling bulls sold from €800 to €1,500.

Quality

High-quality weanling heifers were in very strong demand, reaching top prices of €4.09/kg.

Younger 2024-born heifers weighing around 300kg were in the strongest demand throughout the heifer section, selling between €3.50/kg and €4.09/kg.

There was large demand from both online and ringside bidders for these young high-end heifers.

Ringside buyers dominated the bidding for the heavier 2023-born heifers that sold between €1,200 and €1,940.

In pictures

This May 2024 born Charolais cross heifer weighing 320kg sold for €1,310 (€4.09/kg).

This July 2018 born Limousin bull weighing 1,025kg sold for €2,280 (€2.22/kg).

This October 2017 born Limousin bull weighing 1,150kg sold for €2,900 (€2.52/kg).

This February 2023 born Limousin cross bull weighing 600kg sold for €1,970 (€3.28/kg).

This August 2016 born Limousin cross cow with her heifer calf at foot sold for €2,500.

This July 2017 born Charolais cull cow weighing 900kg sold for €2,660 (€2.96/kg).

This December 2011 born Charolias cull cow weighing 755kg sold for €1,950 (€2.58/kg).

This April 2017 born Simmental cross cull cow weighing 990kg sold for €2,750 (€2.78/kg).

This February 2024 born Charolais bull weighing 295kg sold for €1,010 (€3.42/kg).

This June 2023 born Charolais bullock weighing 530kg sold for €1,740 (€3.28/kg).