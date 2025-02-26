This September 2022-born Blonde d’Aquitaine heifer weighed 625kg and sold for €2,790 (€4.46/kg).

Enniscorthy Mart had just under 600 cattle through the ring at its annual spring show and sale of cattle last Tuesday.

Almost all found new homes, with some very big money paid for heavy cattle.

Top call went to a Limousin bullock weighing 880kg and selling for €3,760 (€4.27/kg).

Another Belgian Blue bullock weighing 815kg sold for €3,650.

Any animal with a level of finish was making from €3.70/kg to €4.30/kg, with the top lots selling for higher.

In the smaller cull cow section, a Friesian cow weighing 660kg sold for €1,860. The champion heifer was a Charolais weighing 690kg selling for €3,340 (€4.84/kg).

Several weanlings crossed the €2,000/head mark with big demand from local feeders for younger stock.

Mart manager Kevin Murphy described the trade as electric, with a lot of factory agents in attendance and big competition for the heavy cattle.

“We have a lot of local farmers who target this sale with their best stock, so it was great to see them reaping the rewards of producing top-quality cattle.”

Enniscorthy Mart holds its weekly cattle sales on Tuesdays, sheep sales on Wednesdays along with its weekly calf sale on Wednesdays also.

In pictures

This April 2024-born Charolais bullock weighed 495kg and sold for €2,000 (€4.04/kg).

This March 2023-born Charolais heifer weighed 720kg and sold for €3,030 (€4.21/kg).

This April 2023-born Charolais bullock weighed 680kg and sold for €2,630 (€3.86/kg).

This March 2023-born Limousin bullock weighed 680kg and sold for €2,750 (€4.04/kg).

These April 2023-born Charolais bullocks weighed 595kg and sold for €2,380 (€4/kg).

This June 2023-born Charolais bullock weighed 610kg and sold for €2,270 (€3.72/kg).