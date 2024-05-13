Beef-cross calves made up most of what was on offer at the calf sale in Bandon Mart this week.

Calf numbers continue their seasonal slide with just over 1,000 on offer at this week's calf sale in Bandon Mart.

As has been the case all spring, Angus- and Hereford-crosses dominated the lairage and, as has been the case in recent weeks, supply and demand maintained a sweet spot, ensuring prices held firm.

Shippers and agents made up most of the in-house buyers, with farmers less prevalent compared with last week.

Appetite for calves remains consistent, with a good share of beef-cross calves from 60kg to 75kg selling for between €100 and €220.

Similar weights

There were a few of similar weights that sold slightly above or below that price range, but that seemed to be the going rate for most calves under six weeks of age.

Lighter calves below 60kg tended to sell for between €40 and €100, with a small percentage selling below this price bracket.

Friesian bull calves were scarce and mostly sold for between €40 and €120, with a number of stronger calves making up to €145.

Availability of calves over 70 days of age continues to grow and most of those made anywhere from €250 to €475, with breed and weight the main factors.

A number of younger calves snuck into these prices too. Most of those that did were traditional beef breed-crosses or continental-cross calves over 80kg.

In pictures

This six-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 89kg and sold for €250.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with a CBV of €103 weighed 67kg and sold for €200.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves with CBVs ranging from €87 to €90 weighed 87kg and sold for €245.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVS ranging from €42 to €63 weighed 82kg and sold for €340.

This 11-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €63 weighed 106kg and sold for €335.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 93kg and sold for €380.

This nine-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 123kg and sold for €390.

This 11-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 130kg and sold for €415.

These nine-week-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 78kg and sold for €180.

This six-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 73kg and sold for €300.

These 13-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 104kg and sold for €350.

These 11-week-old Charolais-cross bull calves weighed 77kg and sold for €280.

These 11-week-old Angus-cross bull calves 84kg and sold for €190.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 72kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Aubrac-cross bull calves weighed 67kg and sold for €235.

This one-month-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 85kg and sold for €285.

These nine-week-old Aubrac-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €119 to €121 weighed 94kg and sold for €340.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €66 weighed 57kg and sold for €120.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 59kg and sold for €130.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 59kg and sold for €105.