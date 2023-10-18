This Simmental-cross weanling heifer born in October 2022 and weighing 390kg sold for €1,540 (€3.95/kg).

On Wednesday 11 October, the South West Simmental club held its annual Simmental-cross heifer sale in Gort Mart, Co Galway. The sale consisted of over 180 lots made up of weanling heifers, maiden heifers and in-calf heifers.

The sale began with the in-calf females which sold from €1,500 to highs of €2,720, which was paid for two heifers from the one herd. Other notable prices included €2,680, €2,620 and €2,540.

Maiden heifers were met with a very strong trade. Quality lots sold to highs of €2,020. The top price was secured by a January 2022-born -fourstar heifer weighing 625kg (€3.23/kg). Other sample prices included €1,840 paid for an April 2022-born heifer weighing 505kg (€3.64/kg) and €1,700 secured by a three-star April 2022-born heifer weighing 450kg (€3.78/kg).

Weanling heifers

The weanling heifers peaked at €1,500 for a September 2022-born heifer weighing 420kg (€3.57/kg). The benchmark for similar lots was over €3.55/kg with one heifer weighing 345kg selling for €1,380 (€4.00/kg) and a 325kg heifer for €1,260 (€3.88/kg).

The remaining lots justified the high clearance rate and backed up the overall high standard put forward with the price per kg ranging from €2.65 to €3.64/kg.

In pictures

This Simmental-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 475kg sold for €1,400 (€2.95/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born in August 2021 and due to calve March 2024 sold for €2,320.

This Simmental-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 485kg sold for €1,700 (€3.51/kg).

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born in March 2021 and due to calve in January 2024 sold for €2,120.

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born in March 2021 and due to calve in January 2024 sold for €2,000.

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born in January 2022 and due to calve in March 2024 sold for €1,820.

This Simmental-cross in-calf heifer born in January 2022 and due to calve in February 2024 sold for €2,000.

This Simmental-cross heifer born in April 2022 and weighing 450kg sold for €1,700 (€3.33/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in March 2022 and weighing 520kg sold for €1,520 (€2.92/kg).

This Simmental-cross heifer born in January 2022 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,360 (€3.06/kg).