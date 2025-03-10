Numbers were pushing for 2,400 at this week's calf sale in Bandon Mart.

Calf numbers increased by 350 head compared with last week at Bandon Mart for the weekly calf sale at the west Cork venue, with 2,378 on offer.

Compared with the second calf sale in Bandon in 2024, the number of calves on offer this year was up by 570 head.

News filtered through during the morning that Stena Line was pulling its larger ferry off the Rosslare to Cherbourg route and while this softened the upper end of trade for shipping-type calves, it had little to no impact on prices for beef-crosses from Friesian dams.

Traditionally, disruption to ferry routes to the continent by changes to the ships available or bad weather forecasts affects trade right away, but this wasn’t evident this week.

There were fewer shipping calves making over €200, but prices of €170 to €190 were common, especially for calves over 55kg, while lighter calves were making back to €80.

Friesian calves made up just over 40% of the calves on offer and the Friesian for the home market was back a fraction too, but up to €250 was paid for these.

Lighter calves closer to 40kg than 50kg tended to be closer to the €1/kg mark. There was little appetite for calves under 40kg regardless of breed and these sold for similar prices.

Tracking

Some continental-crosses from herds with Jersey genetics made over €200, but, for the most part they, along with Angus- and Hereford-crosses, from the same cow type tracked along the same line as Friesian bulls.

Trade for traditional beef breed-crosses, especially those over 55kg, was flying. Between them, Angus- and Hereford-crosses accounted for half of the calves on offer this week and prices of €280 to €495 were paid out for heavier calves.

Those crosses could be purchased at lower prices too, with some down around €20 for the lighter calves and others a shade either side of 50kg were selling for over €200.

Continental-cross calves were scarce this week and a top price of €520 was paid out for them.

Snapshot

A snapshot of the sale from after 7pm showed a group of 15 Friesian bull calves making €105 and these were followed by a heavier lot of 17 Friesian bull calves that made €235.

Hereford-crosses were still making up to €475 and along with their traditional beef breed comrades, they were consistently making over €300, as farmer demand for calves in light of rising store prices is beginning to show.

At the same time, lighter calves from the same breeds and Friesian-cross calves were making from €80 to €150.

There’s a change of date for next week’s calf sale in Bandon Mart as St Patrick's Day takes place on Monday. The calf sale will take place on Tuesday 18 March and starts at 10.30am.

In pictures

These six-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 76kg and sold for €370.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bulls with CBVs ranging from €62 to €71 weighed 70kg and sold for €470.

This six-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 78 and sold for €495.

This one-month-old Simmental-cross bull calf weighed 75kg and sold for €405.

These three-week-old Jersey-cross bull calves weighed 39kg and sold for €5.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 35kg and sold for €15.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs of -€25 and -€22 weighed 46kg and sold for €50.

These one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calves with CBVs of €119 and €127 weighed 50kg and sold for €220.

This three-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 53kg and sold for €170.

This five-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 64kg and sold for €290.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross with a CBV of €84 weighed 59kg and sold for €285.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 59kg and sold for €285.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€14 to €32 weighed 62kg and sold for €200.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 59kg and sold for €205.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 59kg and sold for €200.

These three-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 58kg and sold for €305.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€13 to €48 weighed 61kg and sold for €190.

There one-month-old Friesian-cross bulls with CBVs of -€33 and -€12 weighed 51kg and sold for €70.

These five-week-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs of €89 and €98 weighed 59kg and sold for €345.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from €30 to €7 weighed 50kg and sold for €80.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 72kg and sold for €480.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 43kg and sold for €40.

These one-month-old Simmental-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €43 to €117 weighed 54kg and sold for €190.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 75kg and sold for €465.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 71kg and sold for €320.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 47kg and sold for €50.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€42 to €18 weighed 59kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs ranging from -€62 to -€4 weighed 52kg and sold for €110.