Champion of the show was this 852kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 11/01/2022 which sold for €4,000 (€4.69/kg).

Carnew Mart in Co Wicklow set a new record price of €13.19/kg for a 458kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer which sold for €6,040 at its annual fatstock show and sale on Saturday.

While the sale of the heifer attracted lots of attention, manager David Quinn reports that the strength of the trade in general was equally impressive.

A high percentage of quality lots sold from €3.50/kg to €4.50/kg, with the top third of heifers in each of the weight categories of 600kg-plus, 500kg to 600kg and 400kg to 500kg all averaging in excess of €4/kg.

“We had buyers from north, south, east and west, with agents and feeders exhibiting a huge demand for slaughter-fit and short-keep heifers.”

MartBids analysis shows in excess of 150 heifers in the 600kg-plus weight category recording an average price of €3.85/kg, while the top third of heifers averaged €4.24/kg and the bottom third at €3.50/kg.

The largest entry of in excess of 220 heifers was in the 500kg to 600kg weight bracket and these averaged €3.62/kg, with a range from an average of €3.19/kg for the bottom third to €4.08/kg for the top third.

This included a handful of heifers selling to specialist producers of show-type cattle ranging from €4.70/kg to €6.13/kg for Belgian Blue and Limousin types.

The trade was similar in the 400kg to 500kg weight category, with Blue-cross heifers again claiming top prices.

Prices here averaged at €3.52/kg. The bottom third of heifers averaged €3.05/kg, with Angus- and Hereford-crosses bred from the dairy herd ranging from €2.85/kg to €3.35/kg, while continental heifers sold in the main from €3.40/kg to €3.90/kg.

The cull cow trade on Friday was sharp, with heavy Belgian Blue-bred cows selling from €2.90/kg all the way to €4.86/kg (avg €3.63/kg).

Charolais cows averaged €2.87/kg (€2.60/kg to €3.48/kg), while Limousin-bred cows averaged at €3.15/kg, with plainer-quality lots from €2.60/kg and rising to €3.30/kg to €3.70/kg for top-quality lots. Over 150 Friesian cows sold briskly and recorded a fine average of €2.18/kg.

Calf numbers are steadily rising, with Friesian bulls averaging at €175, with young calves from €70 to €140 and stronger and reared calves to upwards of €300/head.

Angus-crosses sold in the main from €110 to €280, with continental-crosses anywhere from €175 to upwards of €400 per head, with quality dictating prices paid.

In pictures

This pair of Limousin-cross and Simmental-cross heifers averaging 611kg and born 01/08/2022 and 18/02/2023 sold for €2,260 (€3.70/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 684kg and born 18/02/2023 sold for €2,480 (€3.63/kg).

Weighing 668kg, this Limousin-cross heifer born 24/02/2023 sold for €2,460 (€3.68/kg).

Weighing 540kg, this Charolais-cross heifer born26/02/2023 sold for €1,870 (€3.46/kg).

Weighing 632kg, this Charolais-cross heifer born 06/04/2023 sold for €2,420 (€3.83/kg).

Weighing 736kg, this Belgian Blue heifer born 19/09/2022 sold for €3,000 (€4.08/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 632kg and born 12/03/2023 sold for €2,200 (€3.48/kg).

This Belgian Blue heifer weighing 682kg and born 14/10/2022 sold for €3,140 (€4.60/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 580kg and born 02/02/2023 sold for €2,060 (€3.55/kg).

This 544kg Limousin-cross heifer born 30/03/2023 sold for €2,040 (€3.75/kg).

This 464kg Hereford-cross heifer born 11/06/2023 sold for €1,370 (€2.95/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 544kg and born 23/01/2023 sold for €1,810 (€3.33/kg).

Weighing 412kg, this Parthenaise heifer born 24/05/2023 sold for €1,690 (€4.10/kg).

With a weight of 526kg, this Aubrac heifer born 17/04/2023 sold for €1,870 (€3.56/kg).

This 676kg Limousin-cross heifer born 05/12/2021 sold for €2,460 (€3.64/kg).

Born on 25/04/2023, this Charolais-cross heifer weighing 550kg sold for €1,790 (€3.26/kg).

This fleshed Limousin-cross heifer weighing 662kg and born 09/05/2022 sold for €2,390 (€3.61/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 616kg and born 24/06/2022 sold for €2,250 (€3.65/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 542kg and born 21/03/2022 sold €1,520 (€2.80/kg).

This 508kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer born 27/03/2023 sold for €2,280 (€4.48/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 580kg and born 07/02/2023 sold for €2,050 (€3.53/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 436kg and born 20/10/2023 sold for €1,510 (€3.46/kg).