Beef quotes have continued their upward trajectory this week, with quotes up another 10 cent/kg in most plants. There are a few factories clinging onto last week’s quotes but they are finding that they are getting very little cattle at last week’s prices.

Mart managers continue to report huge numbers of cattle being purchased for next-day slaughter in marts on a daily basis, such is the demand for slaughter-fit cattle.

Huge numbers of farmers are now also opting to sell finished cattle via the mart as opposed to dealing direct with a factory.

Bullocks are being quoted at €7/kg to €7.20/kg, which is available in almost all locations this week.

Heifers have moved up to a €7.20/kg to €7.35/kg base price, depending on the location, with €7.40/kg achievable in some processors this week.

Bigger finishers

The increase in base prices over the last few weeks has also lifted flat prices, with €7.80/kg flat now being paid for both Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers this week. A few bigger finishers have even managed to secure €8/kg flat for big numbers of continental heifers this week.

Flat prices are the new norm, with a lot of factories now buying all types of cattle on a flat-rate basis. A lot of the bigger finishers are now dealing completely on a flat rate and are managing to get extra money welded onto quotes on the back of bigger numbers involved.

Quotes are moving by the day in some instances and farmers are advised to make sure to price around when selling cattle.

All sorts of deals are currently being done, with leeway on movements, age, weight and many factories are now paying for haulage to guarantee the cattle will end up in their lairage.

Cows

Cows continue to move in a positive direction, with €7/kg now on the table for well-fleshed R grading cows in the south of the country and €7.10/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U grading cows are up to €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg, with O grading suckler cows making their way up to €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg in some factories.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.50/kg to €6.60/kg. P+3 cows are working off €6.40-€6.50/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.60/kg paid to large feeders.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices as high as €7.50/kg have been paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U and R grading bulls.

R grading bulls are at €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €6.90/kg to €7.00/kg.