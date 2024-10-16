Charolais bred weanlings were a superb trade at the annual autumn show and sale in Markethill Mart last week.

Firmly established as one of the premier weanling sales across NI, buyers packed out the bullock and heifer rings, leading to intense competition that boosted prices paid from start to finish.

Heifers

In the heifer ring, brisk bidding saw a red hot trade peaking at a top price of £1,900 for a 384kg Charolais bred animal, which equates to 494p/kg.

That price per kilo was bettered as a top of 496p/kg was paid for a 262kg heifer, which saw the hammer fall at £1,300.

Heifer weanlings over 400kg were limited in number, but were a strong trade with prices of £1,500 to £1,700 common, depending on weight and quality.

Animals with show potential were highly sought after and commanded prices well above the 400p/kg mark.

Heifers weighing 300kg to 400kg regularly cleared the 400p/kg barrier with the main prices from £1,200 to £1,500 depending on quality.

Bullocks

Bullocks were also highly sought after and prices topped 482p/kg as an exceptional 290kg Charolais sired animal hit £1,400 followed by 463p/kg for a 324kg animal that sold to £1,500.

Strong male weanlings over 400kg commanded prices of £1,600 to £1,700 with standout lots seeing a 422kg bullock make £1,690 and £1,640 for a 424kg animal.

Bullocks weighing 300kg to 400kg were an electric trade with prices of £1,560 for a 380kg lot and a big run of animals returning prices of £1,400 to £1,500.

Plainer sorts were still in demand, although prices were more commonly between £1,200 and £1,300.

This January 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 436kg sold for £1,520.

This January 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 428kg sold for £1,640.

This August 2023-born Charolais bullock weighing 402kg sold for £1,400.

This March 2024-born bullock weighing 318kg sold for £1,400.

This March 2024 Charolais bullock weighing 426kg sold for £1,600.

This April 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 370kg sold for £1,410.

This April 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 326kg sold for £1,310.

This January 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 434kg sold for £1,600.

This April 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 326kg sold for £1,380.

This March 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 422kg sold for £1,690.

This April 2024-born Charolais bullock weighing 380kg sold for £1,560.

