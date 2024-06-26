An analysis of MartBids sales records by breed shows top-quality continental heifers and bullocks continuing to sell in excess of €3/kg.

The tables detail a price analysis by breed for lighter store cattle and heavier heifers and bullocks.

There are slight differences across the tables, which can be explained as follows.

The top third of Simmental-cross heifers benefitted from demand for breeding types, while a wider price differential between the top third and bottom third is reflective of variability in quality between beef-bred and dairy-cross stock.

Factory agent demand

The trade for heavier bullocks is benefitting from demand from factory agents keen to use mart sales to bolster numbers.

The differential between top-quality Angus-cross cattle and continental cattle is at its lowest level for slaughter-fit animals.

Keen demand for slaughter-fit cows is boosting average prices.

The average price for Limousin-cross cows was recorded at €2.53/kg, while Charolais-cross cows were not far behind at €2.44/kg.

The average price for Angus-cross cows was €2.17/kg, similar to Hereford-cross cows at €2.16/kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows are also a solid trade, with average prices running at €1.80/kg over the last week.

The top third of Friesian cows are topping the €2/kg mark, selling on average for €2.10/kg.

This compares with the bottom third selling at €1.30/kg, with the most challenging trade for light cows lacking flesh which are selling back to €1/kg and under.