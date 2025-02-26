This Charolais heifer weighed 374kg and sold for €1,460 (€3.90/kg) in Mohill Mart last week.

The factory trade for beef cattle continues to drive the mart trade to new highs, with some exceptional prices being paid for beef cattle this week.

Factory agents were out in force and all they wanted was kilogrammes of beef. It didn’t seem to matter whether it was stock bulls or dry cows, everything was bought this week, such was the demand for beef.

More and more numbers of heavy forward store cattle are also moving north as supplies of forward stores are drying up in Northern Ireland (NI) .

Store prices are almost at the sterling equivalent in Northern Ireland at the moment, so by the time money is exchanged, the southern cattle are coming in a lot cheaper than their NI counterparts.

Obviously, there are fewer routes to market for southern cattle for an NI finisher, but there seems to be an ample demand for wholesale beef at the moment, which is helping to drive exports to NI.

Dry cows met another lively trade this week, with as high as €4.00/kg being paid.

As one mart manager said to me this week: “When lads are falling out with each other around the ring, it’s always a good sign of the trade.”

Fallout

There was a few big fallouts this week, which helped the trade no end. Exporters have an insatiable appetite for stock, with big contracts to fill over the next few months.

The Shorthorn Express docked back in Ireland on Wednesday and will be loaded by the end of the week with over 2,000 weanlings and store cattle.

Current indications are that it will unload in north Africa next week and come straight back to Ireland for another load. It’s a very busy time for roll-on roll-off exports as well, with slots on ships being booked up very fast by exporters.

This is causing some issues for calf exporters with their busy period coming in the next two months.

Extra capacity is being looked at, with the possibility of a new player entering the market very soon.

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see that it was the heavy cattle that were this week’s highlight.

Top-quality bullocks over 600kg hit a high of €4.13/kg this week, up a massive 27c/kg on the previous week.

Average-quality bullocks in the same weight bracket were up 28c/kg to €3.75/kg.

Heavy heifers came in at a similar price, with top-quality heifers over 600kg coming in at €4.07/kg this week. That’s €2,645/head for 650kg heifers and that’s just the top third, with higher prices being paid for the top-end heifers.

It was another big week for weanling bulls, with the top-quality weanling bull in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket coming in at €4.67/kg this week, another record for the Martbids analysis table.

That was up 22c/kg on the previous week.

Mart managers continue to report strong numbers, but there is real concern about where the lighter grass weanlings are going to come out of for March and April.

Big sales in the last month have cleared a lot of sheds, with some grass buyers already looking at reducing numbers based on price and numbers at the moment.