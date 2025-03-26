This April 2020-born Belgian Blue cow sold with her November 2024-born Salers heifer calf at foot for €7,100 in Carrigallen Mart this week.

Tighter cattle supplies across Europe and movement restrictions implemented in some European countries due to the spread of bluetongue are all contributing to the huge lift in live exports, especially weanlings.

The number of weanlings and store cattle traded during the first three months of 2025 is trending higher than previous years, with huge demand from Northern Ireland, Spain, eastern Europe and north Africa all contributing to the uplift in export levels and a big uplift in prices being paid by live exporters.

The 2025 calf trade has been slower to start in line with later calf registrations. However, it has increased strongly, according to the latest figures from Bord Bia for the period up to the week ending 8 March.

They show that weanling exports have almost doubled for the first two months of 2025, with 12,865 weanlings exported during this period, which is up 5,923 head or 85.3% on the 2024 figure.

Store cattle exports have also seen a large increase, with 6,152 head of store cattle exported up to 8 March, up 2,447 head or 66% on the 2024 figure.

Calves have seen the smallest increase in terms of numbers, with later calving in the south of the country being put down as one of the reasons they have been slower to get going in 2025.

There has also been some issues around boat capacity, which has added some uncertainty in recent weeks.

The current number of calves exported in 2025 stands at 37,726, head up 5,824 head on the 2024 figure of 31,902 calves.

There has been a 13% drop in calves being exported to the Netherlands, but the demand in Spain has increased, with more calves moving to the Spanish market in 2025.

In terms of finished cattle numbers being exported, a large price differential between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland has driven numbers north of the border for slaughter.

Up to the beginning of March this year, there had been 13,902 finished cattle exported out of the country, compared with 9,630 head for the same period in 2024. This is up 4,272 head or 44%.

Martsbids database

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, we see it’s another week of green arrows, signalling a further lift in the trade.

Heavy bullocks saw some of the largest increases this week on the back of strong factory demand. Top-quality heavy bullocks over 600kg came in at €4.48/kg, up 24c/kg on the previous week.

Average-quality bullocks in the same weight bracket came in at €4.10/kg this week. Weanling bulls also had a good week, with live exporters increasing the price they are paying around the rings.

The top third of bull weanlings broke the €5/kg barrier again this week across all weight categories.

Top-quality bull weanlings over 450kg came in at €5.18/kg this week.

Lighter heifers were a little easier this week, but still a very solid trade. Top-quality heifers in the 200kg to 300kg weight bracket came in at €4.78/kg. Top-quality heifers in the 450kg-plus weight bracket were at €4.92/kg this week.